Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 21,292 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,292 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 2.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSJQ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 717.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJQ opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $25.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96.

