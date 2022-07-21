Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 955 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $742.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $708.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $860.44. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $850.26.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

