Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 2,061 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,090,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,332,000 after acquiring an additional 298,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 485,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 232,111 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 125,178 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1,899.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 294,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 220,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HNDL opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%.

