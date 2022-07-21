Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Holdings Raised by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,499 shares during the quarter. Aerie Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.3% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 2.97% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $13,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,352,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 740,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,984 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 538,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,201,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 376,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 103,259 shares during the period.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $376.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.39. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $17.21.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.