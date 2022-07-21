AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $118.10

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.10 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 108.80 ($1.30). AEW UK REIT shares last traded at GBX 109.40 ($1.31), with a volume of 584,009 shares trading hands.

AEW UK REIT Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £179.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

About AEW UK REIT

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising £100.5m.

