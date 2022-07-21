AfriTin Mining (LON:ATM) Trading 1% Higher

AfriTin Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Rating) shares rose 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.88 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06). Approximately 1,259,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,094,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of £54.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08.

About AfriTin Mining

AfriTin Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine that consists of three project areas located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

