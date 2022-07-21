AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.96). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 52.03% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 31.6% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,284,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 548,009 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

