Aion (AION) Price Down 5.7% This Week

Aion (AION) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $17.69 million and $3.09 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,580.34 or 1.00406402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00048710 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00208079 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00248269 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00108716 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00052857 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004242 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

