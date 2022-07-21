Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.87.

Airbnb Stock Up 5.4 %

ABNB stock opened at $107.73 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,436 shares of company stock valued at $65,046,152 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

