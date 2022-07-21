Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 139,340.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,175 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $29,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.87.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $231,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,174,337.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 627,436 shares of company stock worth $65,046,152. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.64. 45,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,952,280. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.