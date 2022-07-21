Akash Network (AKT) Market Capitalization Tops $37.12 Million

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akash Network has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $37.12 million and approximately $674,749.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021694 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015796 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Akash Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. "

