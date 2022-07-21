Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aker Solutions ASA from 26.00 to 27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aker Solutions ASA from 33.00 to 36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

AKRTF stock remained flat at $3.28 during trading on Thursday. Aker Solutions ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

