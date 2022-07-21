Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTFGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aker Solutions ASA from 26.00 to 27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Aker Solutions ASA from 33.00 to 36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of AKRTF stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

