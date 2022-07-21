AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Trading 4% Higher

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.54. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 16,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

