Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04), RTT News reports. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AA opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

