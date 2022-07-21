Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Mizuho

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allegion from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Allegion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.11.

NYSE ALLE opened at $101.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Allegion has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $148.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 6.9% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 22.7% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 62.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

