Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of ARLP stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.56. 210,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,643. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.32). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $460.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,613,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after purchasing an additional 695,463 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,201,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 600,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

