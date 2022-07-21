Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of ARLP stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.56. 210,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,643. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,613,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after purchasing an additional 695,463 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,201,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 600,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
