Alstom SA Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

Alstom Stock Performance

ALSMY stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alstom has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

Get Alstom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alstom from €47.00 ($47.47) to €44.00 ($44.44) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alstom from €50.00 ($50.51) to €46.00 ($46.46) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alstom from €37.50 ($37.88) to €38.00 ($38.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alstom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.