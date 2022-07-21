Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALTR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.31. 642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,846. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -303.09 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $159.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,820.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $124,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,764.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,820.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $603,485. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,530 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.