Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 422 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $44.17.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.