Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,011 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.34. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $76.47.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

