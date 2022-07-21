Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $395,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $95.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

