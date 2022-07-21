Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,229,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 834.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,847,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 161,789 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $22,435,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,853.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 123,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.76.

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $146.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.19. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

