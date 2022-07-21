Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,400 Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

CSIQ opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.