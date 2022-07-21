Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.25.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $254.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

