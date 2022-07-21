Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes $392,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 825 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $309.29 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.21 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.96 and its 200-day moving average is $412.24.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.52.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

