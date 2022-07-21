AMEPAY Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay.

AMEPAY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

