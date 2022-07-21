Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.
Amerant Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $29.90 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Frederick C. Copeland, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,523 shares in the company, valued at $483,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on AMTB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
About Amerant Bancorp
Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amerant Bancorp (AMTB)
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.