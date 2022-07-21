Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $29.90 on Thursday. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Copeland, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,523 shares in the company, valued at $483,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 46.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMTB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

