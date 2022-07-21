American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on September 9th

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $92.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.39. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.98.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

