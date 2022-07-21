American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 611,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $89,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,107,000 after acquiring an additional 253,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,940,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,866 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan lifted its position in American Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,792,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,476,000 after acquiring an additional 138,911 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,047,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 611,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,015,000 after buying an additional 93,271 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

American Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE AFG traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,788. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.65 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

