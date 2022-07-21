American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AOUT opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 2.15. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,135,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 45.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 387,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 93,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 622,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after buying an additional 78,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.