American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
American Outdoor Brands Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of AOUT opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 2.15. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50.
American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.
