American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Decreased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower Stock Up 2.2 %

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.56.

NYSE AMT traded up $5.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.18. 12,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,647. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.21.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

