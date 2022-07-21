AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Holdings Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 1.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $173,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.31. 8,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.73.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

