Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 625.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after buying an additional 950,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amgen by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,035,000 after buying an additional 898,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.71.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

