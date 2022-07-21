Analysts Set Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Price Target at $7.00

Shares of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBLN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Babylon in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Babylon in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

NYSE BBLN opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. Babylon has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $266.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Babylon will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Babylon during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Babylon by 300.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the first quarter worth about $383,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

