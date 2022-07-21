Analysts Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Target Price at $96.67

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on NARI. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,592.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41. Inari Medical has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00.

Insider Activity

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 5,275 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $397,154.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,067,905.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,300,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,766,890. Insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 6.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

