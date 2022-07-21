ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.63. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

ANTA Sports Products Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

