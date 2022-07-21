ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.27 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00391270 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001588 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014864 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00032621 BTC.
ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.
