API3 Market Capitalization Reaches $104.05 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00007950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $104.05 million and $11.01 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,139.68 or 0.99979123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About API3

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 113,611,817 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for API3 is api3.org.

API3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.