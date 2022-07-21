Apollo Currency Market Cap Tops $10.43 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $840,375.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00107552 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00018852 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00241593 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00040918 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007726 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

