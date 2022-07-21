Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Up 6%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $52.15. Approximately 8,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 214,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.19.
Apollo Medical Stock Up 6.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.52.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $263.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Apollo Medical by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
