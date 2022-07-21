Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Shares Up 1.2%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. 109,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 106,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Applied Energetics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of lasers, advanced optical systems, electronics, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. It is involved in developing the optical sources that exhibit output energy, peak power, and frequency agility.

