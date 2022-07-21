ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at National Bankshares

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ARX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.38.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$16.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.52 billion and a PE ratio of 25.15. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$22.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 3.038982 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.15%.

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 9,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.02, for a total value of C$187,274.56. In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total value of C$1,241,806.64. Also, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 9,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.02, for a total transaction of C$187,274.56. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,893 shares of company stock worth $2,228,663.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

