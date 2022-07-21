Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Shares Gap Down to $8.19

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.19, but opened at $7.85. Archrock shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 12,541 shares.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 341.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $33,511.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,730,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,976,666.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 163,420 shares of company stock worth $1,658,764 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Archrock by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Archrock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 207,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Archrock by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

