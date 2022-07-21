Ares Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $667,871.00 (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $683,456.39 and $667,871.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00329966 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001558 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015291 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001684 BTC.
Ares Protocol Coin Profile
Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.
Buying and Selling Ares Protocol
