ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,898 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,210,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,055.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 223,493 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,919,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 115,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,011 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,868,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $126.32.

