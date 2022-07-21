Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Artemis Gold in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Artemis Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGTF traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,433. Artemis Gold has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

