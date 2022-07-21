ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $747.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($774.75) to €630.00 ($636.36) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($808.08) to €710.00 ($717.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $514.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ASML will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

