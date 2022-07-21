Atari Token (ATRI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $31,693.00

Atari Token (ATRI) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Atari Token has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $31,693.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atari Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Atari Token has traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,717.10 or 0.99897298 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007450 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003522 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Atari Token Profile
Atari Token (ATRI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,481,092,185 coins. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari. The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com.
Buying and Selling Atari Token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atari Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atari Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Atari Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atari Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.