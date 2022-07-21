ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO to a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.50.
Shares of ATCO stock traded up C$0.16 on Thursday, reaching C$44.95. 99,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,986. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$40.00 and a twelve month high of C$48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83.
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
